Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is a casual dining restaurant company with a portfolio of differentiated restaurant concepts. It has five concepts: Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill, Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar and Roy’s. The Company offers its products and services through company owned and franchised locations throughout the United States and internationally. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is based in Tampa, Florida. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN traded up $0.95 on Wednesday, reaching $9.28. 4,086,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,963,406. Bloomin’ Brands has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $24.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.43 and its 200-day moving average is $18.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.05 million, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 74.91%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,060,286 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,681,000 after purchasing an additional 416,339 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,643,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,350,000 after purchasing an additional 49,398 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 108.1% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,169,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,945 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter worth $39,998,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,574,914 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,758,000 after purchasing an additional 31,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

