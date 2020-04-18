Bmo Canadian Dividend Etf (TSE:ZDV) Stock Price Down 1%

Bmo Canadian Dividend Etf (TSE:ZDV)’s share price dropped 1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$12.96 and last traded at C$12.97, approximately 145,921 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 127,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.10.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 27th.

