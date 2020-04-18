BMO Capital Incm Invstmnt Trst (LON:BCI) Shares Down 2.6%

BMO Capital Incm Invstmnt Trst PLC (LON:BCI) was down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 236.64 ($3.11) and last traded at GBX 239.50 ($3.15), approximately 32,729 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 246 ($3.24).

The firm has a market capitalization of $247.71 million and a PE ratio of 14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 251.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 316.47.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a GBX 2.65 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. BMO Capital Incm Invstmnt Trst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

