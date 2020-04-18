BMO Capital Markets Boosts Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target to $43.00

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Cleveland Research lowered shares of Nutrien from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Bernstein Bank lowered shares of Nutrien to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Nutrien from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Nutrien from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.77.

NTR stock traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.81. 1,326,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,155,722. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Nutrien has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $55.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.95.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.19). Nutrien had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.95%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTR. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Nutrien during the third quarter worth about $8,674,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 2,931.9% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 903,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,322,000 after acquiring an additional 873,821 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 53,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.43% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

