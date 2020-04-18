Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Position Reduced by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 953 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its position in shares of Booking by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $63.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,470.87. 689,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670,164. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,107.29 and a 52 week high of $2,094.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,416.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,830.26. The company has a market cap of $57.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.07.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $22.11 by $1.19. Booking had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 74.06%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $22.49 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 59.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,434.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Argus cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,200.00 price objective on the stock. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Booking has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,820.62.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

