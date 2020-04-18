Brokerages Anticipate Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) to Post $0.43 EPS

Shares of Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $19.25 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.43 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Summit Financial Group an industry rank of 209 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

SMMF has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Summit Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Summit Financial Group in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

In other Summit Financial Group news, Director Gary L. Hinkle acquired 7,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.82 per share, with a total value of $140,067.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 405,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,027,456.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Gary L. Hinkle acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.70 per share, with a total value of $130,200.00. Insiders have bought 15,575 shares of company stock valued at $331,734 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. 25.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SMMF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.07. 18,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,435. The firm has a market cap of $198.28 million, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.89. Summit Financial Group has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $27.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.81 and a 200 day moving average of $24.21.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $24.23 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Summit Financial Group will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. This is an increase from Summit Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.88%.

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle and South Central regions of West Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia.

