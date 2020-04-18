Brokerages Expect 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Will Post Earnings of $2.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect that 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) will report $2.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for 3M’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.23. 3M reported earnings per share of $2.23 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that 3M will report full-year earnings of $8.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.60 to $9.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.98 to $10.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow 3M.

Get 3M alerts:

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. 3M’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share.

MMM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $175.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.93.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total transaction of $994,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,563,982.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,744 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in 3M by 3.4% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 4,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 37,130 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 66,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

MMM traded up $1.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.46. The stock had a trading volume of 5,191,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,828,290. The company has a market capitalization of $83.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. 3M has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.55.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 3M (MMM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.