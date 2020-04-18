Brokerages Expect Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $251.25 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) will announce $251.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $240.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $262.30 million. Gibraltar Industries reported sales of $227.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Gibraltar Industries.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.08 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 149.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 151.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Gibraltar Industries by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROCK traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.59. The stock had a trading volume of 139,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,298. Gibraltar Industries has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $56.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.58. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

