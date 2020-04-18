Brokerages Expect Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) to Post $0.89 EPS

Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $43.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.89 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Intercorp Financial an industry rank of 83 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercorp Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Intercorp Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,275,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,663,000 after acquiring an additional 8,154 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 426,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,608,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Compass Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 407,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,819,000 after acquiring an additional 4,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Intercorp Financial during the fourth quarter worth $101,000.

Shares of NYSE:IFS traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.80. 83,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Intercorp Financial has a 52 week low of $22.14 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.08.

Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $362.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.26 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Intercorp Financial will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a yield of 28.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th.

Intercorp Financial Company Profile

Intercorp Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Through its subsidiaries, it operates through the following business segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment provides a range of retail banking and commercial banking products, and services to individuals, large companies, and small and medium enterprises.

