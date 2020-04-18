Brokerages Expect Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) to Post $0.75 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $45.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.75 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Schweitzer-Mauduit International an industry rank of 24 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti cut their price objective on Schweitzer-Mauduit International from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWM. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 1,062.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SWM traded up $1.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,735. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.34 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.89 and a 200 day moving average of $36.94. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $46.65.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $238.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.58%.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

