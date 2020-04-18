Brokerages Set $30.00 Price Target for Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB)

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus target price of $30.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.88 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Metropolitan Bank an industry rank of 189 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

MCB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Metropolitan Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Metropolitan Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st.

In related news, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 2,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $114,091.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Harvey Gutman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.84 per share, with a total value of $29,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,252 shares of company stock valued at $211,584 over the last 90 days. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Metropolitan Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCB traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.17. 36,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,125. Metropolitan Bank has a 52-week low of $15.52 and a 52-week high of $51.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.96 and a 200-day moving average of $41.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.88 million, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.78.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 21.46%. The company had revenue of $30.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.49 million. Analysts expect that Metropolitan Bank will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

