Brokerages Set Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) Price Target at $10.90

Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.90.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ARDX shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Ardelyx in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ARDX traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $7.04. The company had a trading volume of 910,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,819. Ardelyx has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $8.81. The stock has a market cap of $452.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.39. The company has a current ratio of 11.34, a quick ratio of 11.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ardelyx will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ardelyx news, CEO Michael Raab sold 11,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $77,861.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,051 shares of company stock worth $330,561. 15.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARDX. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the fourth quarter worth about $40,218,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the fourth quarter worth about $8,606,000. NEA Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Ardelyx by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 16,135,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,013,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the fourth quarter worth about $4,844,000. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the fourth quarter worth about $2,926,000.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardio renal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.