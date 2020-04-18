Brokerages Set Eni SpA (NYSE:E) Price Target at $22.50

Eni SpA (NYSE:E) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on E shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut ENI from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded ENI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday.

ENI stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.96. The company had a trading volume of 255,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,204. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.57. ENI has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $35.54. The company has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a PE ratio of 172.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 0.91.

ENI (NYSE:E) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $18.23 billion during the quarter. ENI had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 0.26%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ENI will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of E. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ENI by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 757,237 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $23,444,000 after acquiring an additional 314,650 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ENI by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 389,903 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,072,000 after acquiring an additional 82,589 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ENI by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 151,208 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,696,000 after acquiring an additional 68,586 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of ENI by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 456,478 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $14,133,000 after acquiring an additional 47,265 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of ENI in the fourth quarter worth about $1,163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

