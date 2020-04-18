Brokerages Set VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) Target Price at $2.87

Shares of VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.87.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded VEON from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $2.90 to $2.20 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, VTB Capital upgraded VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in VEON by 11.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,114 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of VEON by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,421,569 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,127,000 after buying an additional 9,261 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VEON during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VEON during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of VEON during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 23.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VEON stock remained flat at $$1.62 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 3,637,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,874,446. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. VEON has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $3.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.60.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

