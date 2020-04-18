Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Short Interest Down 18.2% in March

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the March 15th total of 3,619,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 158,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after buying an additional 11,720 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 284,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,221,000 after purchasing an additional 152,678 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,286,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,681,000 after purchasing an additional 405,127 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 105,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 30,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

BLDR traded up $1.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.62. 1,304,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,686,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.50. Builders FirstSource has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $28.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 2.24.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLDR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Builders FirstSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.58.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

