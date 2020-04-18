Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 168,800 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the March 15th total of 131,200 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CABO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Cable One from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cable One from $1,900.00 to $1,968.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cable One from $1,240.00 to $1,367.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1,490.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,565.00.

NYSE:CABO traded up $43.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,774.80. 67,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,570. Cable One has a 52-week low of $1,009.34 and a 52-week high of $1,830.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,525.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,519.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.01 and a beta of 0.37.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $9.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.67 by ($0.35). Cable One had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $318.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.34 earnings per share. Cable One’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cable One will post 40.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,703.70, for a total value of $1,277,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,380,284.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,210.00, for a total value of $836,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,915,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,601 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,422. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Cable One by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in Cable One by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Cable One by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Cable One by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

