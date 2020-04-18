Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Short Interest Down 32.5% in March

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,990,000 shares, a decline of 32.5% from the March 15th total of 23,676,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research firms have commented on COG. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Cabot Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

NYSE COG traded up $1.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.96. 9,019,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,133,823. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of -0.03. Cabot Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $27.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.78.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $461.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.04 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 32.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COG. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,690,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,559,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 223.9% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,274,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $74,426,000 after buying an additional 2,955,100 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,195,357 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $194,911,000 after buying an additional 2,594,373 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,430,000. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

