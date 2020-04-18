Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Short Interest Update

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100,000 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the March 15th total of 7,794,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 715,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.7 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. 45.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Shares of NYSE CM traded up $2.37 on Friday, hitting $57.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 910,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,603. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $46.45 and a 12-month high of $87.62. The company has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.49 and a 200-day moving average of $78.24.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $1.0955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $4.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.72%.

