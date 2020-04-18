Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) PT Raised to C$7.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC cut their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from C$11.25 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, TD Securities cut Canfor Pulp Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th.

Shares of TSE CFX opened at C$5.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.87. Canfor Pulp Products has a 52-week low of C$4.01 and a 52-week high of C$14.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.44 million and a P/E ratio of -12.29.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.20) by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$247.50 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canfor Pulp Products will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Canfor Pulp Products

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached and unbleached kraft, and coloured kraft papers.

