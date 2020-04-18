Cantor Fitzgerald Cuts Aphria (NYSE:APHA) Price Target to $9.00

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) had its price target reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $9.30 to $9.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on APHA. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Aphria in a report on Monday, March 9th. They set a hold rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. CIBC upgraded Aphria from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.30 target price on shares of Aphria in a report on Monday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aphria from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Aphria in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.61.

APHA stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.60. 6,948,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,028,793. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.39. Aphria has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $8.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $954.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 2.26.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Aphria had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $144.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Aphria will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aphria by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aphria by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 25,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aphria by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aphria by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aphria by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 48,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the period. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

