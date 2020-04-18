Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Price Target to $13.00

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) had its target price raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ FY2020 earnings at ($0.79) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on INO. Piper Sandler cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.85.

Shares of INO stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.26. 20,878,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,928,710. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $19.36. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.15.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.14). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,901.99% and a negative return on equity of 259.07%. The business had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inovio Pharmaceuticals news, Director David B. Weiner sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $32,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 828,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,722,645.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. 33.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

