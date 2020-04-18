Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Stock Holdings Lowered by Timber Creek Capital Management LLC

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 31.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,843 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial comprises 1.3% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1,352.4% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $97,490.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,856.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 13,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total value of $1,490,114.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,395,807.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

COF stock traded up $4.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.63. 5,264,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,486,919. Capital One Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $107.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.64.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

COF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Nomura raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.38.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

