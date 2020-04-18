Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Capital Power Corp (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) fell 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.08 and last traded at $19.08, 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 84% from the average session volume of 3,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.33.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Capital Power from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. CIBC upgraded Capital Power from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.15.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns approximately 5,100 megawatts of power generation capacity.

