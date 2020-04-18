CARLSBERG AS/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Rating Increased to Outperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

CARLSBERG AS/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CABGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CARLSBERG AS/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CARLSBERG AS/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of CARLSBERG AS/S in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CARLSBERG AS/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CARLSBERG AS/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. CARLSBERG AS/S has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of CARLSBERG AS/S stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.50. 104,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.40. CARLSBERG AS/S has a 1-year low of $18.49 and a 1-year high of $31.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.83.

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company provides craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beers; and soft drinks. It offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Baltika, Tuborg, birell, Ringnes, and other local brand names.

