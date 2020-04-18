CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,028,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the period. CarMax accounts for about 1.5% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $55,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

In other CarMax news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 29,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total value of $2,862,508.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,970 shares in the company, valued at $3,096,933.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KMX shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Argus increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CarMax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.82.

NYSE KMX traded up $6.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,410,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,582,680. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.12. CarMax, Inc has a 52 week low of $37.59 and a 52 week high of $103.18. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.46.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. CarMax had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CarMax, Inc will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

