Carrier Global (NASDAQ:CARR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Carrier Global (NASDAQ:CARR) in a research note published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CARR. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday. They set a sector perform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an equal weight rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They set an equal weight rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.60.

Carrier Global stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.74. The company had a trading volume of 21,332,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,465,373. Carrier Global has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Carrier Global stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global (NASDAQ:CARR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

About Carrier Global

