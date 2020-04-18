Catapult Group International (ASX:CAT) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Catapult Group International Ltd (ASX:CAT)’s share price fell 4.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as A$1.00 ($0.71) and last traded at A$1.00 ($0.71), 350,152 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.05 ($0.74).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.97 and its 200-day moving average price is A$1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $203.30 million and a P/E ratio of -25.36.

About Catapult Group International (ASX:CAT)

Catapult Group International Limited develops and sells wearable athlete tracking and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers ClearSky, a local positioning system; OptimEye, an athlete monitoring device; and OpenField, a customizable athlete analytics platform. It also provides digital and video analytic software solutions.

