Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) Given a €5.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CEC1. Independent Research set a €2.10 ($2.44) price target on Ceconomy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Baader Bank set a €2.00 ($2.33) price target on Ceconomy and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays set a €5.50 ($6.40) price target on Ceconomy and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. HSBC set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on Ceconomy and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €5.40 ($6.28) price target on Ceconomy and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €4.75 ($5.52).

ETR CEC1 traded up €0.06 ($0.07) during trading on Friday, reaching €2.80 ($3.26). 8,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €3.09 and a 200-day moving average price of €4.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 million and a P/E ratio of 5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.00, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Ceconomy has a fifty-two week low of €2.16 ($2.51) and a fifty-two week high of €5.75 ($6.69).

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

