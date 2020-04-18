Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 290,800 shares, a decrease of 29.7% from the March 15th total of 413,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 710,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Celestica by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,305,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,878,000 after buying an additional 603,391 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co. increased its position in Celestica by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 2,569,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,252,000 after buying an additional 980,081 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Celestica by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,904,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,750,000 after purchasing an additional 121,099 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 4th quarter worth $14,957,000. Finally, Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Celestica by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,676,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,927,000 after purchasing an additional 48,340 shares in the last quarter. 67.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CLS shares. Citigroup lowered Celestica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Celestica from $7.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Celestica from $8.50 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celestica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.71.

NYSE CLS traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $4.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,124. Celestica has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $9.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.95. The firm has a market cap of $544.51 million, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.50.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Celestica had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Celestica will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

