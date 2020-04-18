CENTRICA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of CENTRICA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CPYYY. Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating on shares of CENTRICA PLC/S in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered CENTRICA PLC/S from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group lowered CENTRICA PLC/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CENTRICA PLC/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CENTRICA PLC/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.75.

Shares of CPYYY stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.58. 100,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,424. CENTRICA PLC/S has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $5.62. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.79.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Exploration & Production segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

