Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) PT Lowered to $40.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Cfra from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Cfra’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.76% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

SCHW stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.79. The stock had a trading volume of 13,203,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,752,042. Charles Schwab has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $51.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $44.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.33.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 33.30%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 12,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $415,999.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $10,060,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 590,591 shares of company stock valued at $27,356,130 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 162,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,738,000 after acquiring an additional 44,080 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 70,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 9,490 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 42,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 12,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 13,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

