Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Short Interest Update

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 873,200 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the March 15th total of 1,079,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 418,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Chatham Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine lowered Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

NYSE CLDT traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 662,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,866. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.64 million, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.13 and a 200 day moving average of $15.36. Chatham Lodging Trust has a one year low of $3.44 and a one year high of $20.66.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $74.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.23 million. Chatham Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 5.70%. Research analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.35%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 137.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 6,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.