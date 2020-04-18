Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Short Interest Up 23.6% in March

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 251,700 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the March 15th total of 203,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHE. ValuEngine raised shares of Chemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chemed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $448.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Chemed from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $515.00.

Get Chemed alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CHE traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $450.90. 162,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Chemed has a 1 year low of $315.42 and a 1 year high of $513.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $417.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $435.21.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.13. Chemed had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 35.38%. The firm had revenue of $522.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.35 EPS. Chemed’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Chemed will post 16.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Chemed’s payout ratio is 9.18%.

In other news, Director Andrea R. Lindell sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.06, for a total transaction of $1,017,727.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,581,282.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,873,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Chemed by 876.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Chemed by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Chemed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

See Also: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.