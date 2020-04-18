Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 45.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,952 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.0% of Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 205,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,390,000 after buying an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 59,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Chevron by 0.7% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 133,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,889,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 5.7% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.90.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron stock traded up $7.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.17. 16,119,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,181,438. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.01 billion, a PE ratio of 57.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $127.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.84 and its 200-day moving average is $106.89.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

