Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,066 shares during the quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in Chevron by 276.0% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in Chevron by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at $493,961.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVX traded up $7.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.17. The company had a trading volume of 16,119,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,181,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $154.01 billion, a PE ratio of 57.73 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $127.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.89.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVX. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.90.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.