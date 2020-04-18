Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the March 15th total of 1,508,100 shares. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 709,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 73,178 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $859.62, for a total value of $62,905,272.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 687 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $515,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,344 shares in the company, valued at $16,008,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 425,628 shares of company stock valued at $373,517,621. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded up $33.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $820.27. 657,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,171. The company has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $677.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $793.51. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $415.00 and a fifty-two week high of $940.28.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $900.00 to $720.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Cfra boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $980.00 to $860.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,010.00 target price (up previously from $890.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $833.79.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

