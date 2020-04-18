Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,000.00 to $969.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $930.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen restated an outperform rating and set a $1,000.00 target price (up from $975.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $833.79.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded up $33.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $820.27. The stock had a trading volume of 657,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,171. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.93. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $415.00 and a 12-month high of $940.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $677.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $793.51.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 73,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $859.62, for a total value of $62,905,272.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $515,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,344 shares in the company, valued at $16,008,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 425,628 shares of company stock worth $373,517,621. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $16,965,610,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,446,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,210,960,000 after purchasing an additional 72,047 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $931,686,000 after purchasing an additional 12,405 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,011,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $846,820,000 after purchasing an additional 54,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 457,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $383,262,000 after acquiring an additional 13,987 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

