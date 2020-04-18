Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,760,000 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the March 15th total of 4,920,500 shares. Approximately 10.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 636,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

CHH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $100.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Choice Hotels International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Choice Hotels International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.91.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock traded up $2.22 on Friday, reaching $73.20. 321,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,618. Choice Hotels International has a one year low of $46.25 and a one year high of $109.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.33 and a 200 day moving average of $90.42.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 249.37% and a net margin of 19.99%. The company had revenue of $268.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 897,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,851,000 after acquiring an additional 11,477 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter valued at $40,289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.