Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Holdings Boosted by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 343,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,485 shares during the period. Chubb accounts for 1.1% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Welch & Forbes LLC owned 0.08% of Chubb worth $38,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 16,305,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,538,106,000 after buying an additional 214,002 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,740,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,138,862,000 after buying an additional 613,562 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,693,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,754,000 after buying an additional 257,030 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,141,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $990,942,000 after buying an additional 279,429 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,465,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $695,091,000 after buying an additional 31,634 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $99.74 per share, for a total transaction of $199,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,242.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $650,698.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Chubb stock traded up $6.84 on Friday, reaching $118.79. 3,542,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,913,878. The stock has a market cap of $50.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Ltd has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $167.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.23.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 29.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Chubb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Chubb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Chubb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.13.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

