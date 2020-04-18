Chubb Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CB)

Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 2,828 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 947% compared to the typical volume of 270 call options.
Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $118.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.23. Chubb has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $167.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.84.
Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.18. Chubb had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Chubb will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have commented on CB. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Chubb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Chubb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Chubb from $168.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Chubb from $182.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.13.
In related news, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $650,698.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Theodore Shasta purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $99.74 per share, with a total value of $199,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,242.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CB. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its position in Chubb by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 80,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 82.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Chubb Company Profile
Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.
