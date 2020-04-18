Chubb Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CB)

Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 2,828 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 947% compared to the typical volume of 270 call options.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $118.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.23. Chubb has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $167.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.18. Chubb had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Chubb will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

Several brokerages have commented on CB. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Chubb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Chubb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Chubb from $168.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Chubb from $182.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.13.

In related news, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $650,698.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Theodore Shasta purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $99.74 per share, with a total value of $199,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,242.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CB. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its position in Chubb by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 80,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 82.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.