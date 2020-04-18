Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Shares Acquired by Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,444 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $225.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.71.

NYSE CI traded down $1.22 on Friday, hitting $194.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,463,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,768,478. Cigna Corp has a one year low of $118.50 and a one year high of $224.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $67.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $174.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.09.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.11. Cigna had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $36.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 18.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 0.02%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 22,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total value of $4,257,610.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,521,975.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 21,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.73, for a total transaction of $4,552,818.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,759,539.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,397 shares of company stock worth $16,772,093. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

