Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Thursday. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on Cinemark from $45.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cinemark from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $39.00) on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cinemark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.75.

Get Cinemark alerts:

NYSE CNK traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.48. 7,372,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,532,798. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.50. Cinemark has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $43.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.95 and a 200-day moving average of $29.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $788.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.87 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cinemark will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Cinemark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.34%.

In other Cinemark news, Director Lee Roy Mitchell acquired 106,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.28 per share, with a total value of $877,688.28. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,708,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,263,978.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.58 per share, for a total transaction of $32,900.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 205,801 shares of company stock worth $3,363,064 in the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNK. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Cinemark by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 72,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cinemark by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Cinemark by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC increased its holdings in Cinemark by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 18,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Cinemark by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.