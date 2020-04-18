Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,623 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,455 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.6% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $11,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 238.0% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $44,000. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, April 10th. Nomura cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.05.

In other news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 199,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,274,406.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,696,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,247,467. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $58.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.53%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

