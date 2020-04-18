Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH cut its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,300 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 1.0% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 807,372 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,892,000 after purchasing an additional 318,519 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 631,635 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 89,616 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after buying an additional 7,053 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.2% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,684 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 337,614 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp cut Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.05.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at $12,690,281.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.48. 30,696,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,247,467. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

