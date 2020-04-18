Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CTRN. BidaskClub cut shares of Citi Trends from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Citi Trends from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th.

NASDAQ CTRN traded up $0.82 on Friday, hitting $11.13. The stock had a trading volume of 119,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,959. Citi Trends has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $120.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.33 and a 200-day moving average of $18.71.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $211.01 million for the quarter. Citi Trends had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 9.59%.

In related news, Director Margaret L. Jenkins sold 3,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $40,540.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,675.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 474,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Citi Trends in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Citi Trends by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 43,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Citi Trends by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 67,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

