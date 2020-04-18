Citigroup Lowers SNAM S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) to Sell

Citigroup downgraded shares of SNAM S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS SNMRY traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $8.20. The stock had a trading volume of 29,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,412. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.94. SNAM S P A/ADR has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $11.21.
About SNAM S P A/ADR
