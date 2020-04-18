Citigroup Lowers SNAM S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) to Sell

Citigroup downgraded shares of SNAM S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS SNMRY traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $8.20. The stock had a trading volume of 29,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,412. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.94. SNAM S P A/ADR has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $11.21.

About SNAM S P A/ADR

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the implementation and integrated management of natural gas infrastructure in Europe. It operates through Natural Gas Transportation, Regasification of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), and Natural Gas Storage segments. The company provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with 32,625 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

