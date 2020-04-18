Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Citizens Financial have underperformed the industry in the past six months. Though earnings estimates have been revised downward prior to the first quarter earnings release, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the trailing four quarters. The company's rising loans and deposits balance will bolster bottom line in the coming quarters. Also, its revenue and efficiency initiatives, the latest being TOP 6 Program, is anticipated to deliver pre-tax benefit of $300-$325 million by 2021-end. However, rising costs due to investments in new technology and pending probes and litigations, remains a key concern. Further, lack of diversification in loans is a major headwind. Notably, the company suspended its share buyback program amid coronavirus related slowdown.”

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CFG. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays upgraded Citizens Financial Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Argus restated a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.14.

Shares of CFG stock traded up $2.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.87. The company had a trading volume of 12,657,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,208,765. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.09. Citizens Financial Group has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $41.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam acquired 4,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.62 per share, with a total value of $98,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 47,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,179,888.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam acquired 5,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $155,750.00. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFG. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,825,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,217 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 13.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 460,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,291,000 after purchasing an additional 55,308 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 582,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. 96.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

