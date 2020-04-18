Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $17.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 14.44% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Citizens Financial have underperformed the industry in the past six months. Though earnings estimates have been revised downward prior to the first quarter earnings release, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the trailing four quarters. The company's rising loans and deposits balance will bolster bottom line in the coming quarters. Also, its revenue and efficiency initiatives, the latest being TOP 6 Program, is anticipated to deliver pre-tax benefit of $300-$325 million by 2021-end. However, rising costs due to investments in new technology and pending probes and litigations, remains a key concern. Further, lack of diversification in loans is a major headwind. Notably, the company suspended its share buyback program amid coronavirus related slowdown.”

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Compass Point began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.14.

Shares of CFG traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.87. 12,657,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,208,765. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.09. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $99,945.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,899.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.62 per share, for a total transaction of $98,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,179,888.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CFG. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9,944.4% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

