Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Bought by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,376 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 293.9% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 2,336.8% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTXS shares. BidaskClub cut Citrix Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Citrix Systems from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.42.

Shares of CTXS stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $150.41. 2,113,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,345,131. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.38. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.28 and a 12-month high of $151.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.53 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 84.34% and a net margin of 22.65%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

In other news, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 9,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.93, for a total transaction of $1,134,520.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 77,136 shares in the company, valued at $9,482,328.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nanci Caldwell sold 214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total value of $25,881.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,018,352.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,453 shares of company stock valued at $8,931,310. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

