Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Shares Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Clorox during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the third quarter worth approximately $2,035,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 0.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 69,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,577,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.8% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,336,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,101,000 after acquiring an additional 207,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLX traded down $2.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $193.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,442,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.86. Clorox Co has a 52 week low of $144.12 and a 52 week high of $214.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $176.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.19.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. Clorox had a return on equity of 133.50% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.09%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Clorox from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $153.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Clorox from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $169.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Clorox from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.50.

In other news, SVP Denise Garner sold 870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $147,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,583,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 2,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total value of $345,483.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,868.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 255,750 shares of company stock valued at $43,218,097. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

